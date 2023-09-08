LION E-Mobility AG: LION Group At The IAA MOBILITY 2023



EQS-Media / 08.09.2023 / 20:51 CET/CEST

The LION team at the booth. Foto © KlD. Wolf Zug (Switzerland)/Munich (Germany), 08.09.2023 - LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH, wholly owned subsidiaries of LION E-Mobility AG for the development and production of electrical energy storage systems and lithium-ion battery system technology, are successfully presenting themselves together in cooperation with the Thuringia Cluster at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich. In front of nearly 750 exhibitors from 38 countries, the LION Group is presenting the LIGHT Battery concept, which uses the company's innovative immersion cooling system, as well as its own production facility in Hildburghausen. "With the group exhibition stand, the Thuringia Network has organized the perfect platform for us, enablingto present ourselves even as a smaller company at an international trade fair such as the IAA," says Winfried Buss. About LION E-Mobility AG: LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, especially in the field of electrical energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology. The company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG. LION E-Mobility AG also holds 100% of the shares in LION E-Mobility North America Inc., LION Smart North America Inc. and 100% of the German LION Smart Production GmbH. Responsible for the press release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG LION Smart GmbH and LION Smart Production GmbH



Winfried Buss

CEO LION E-Mobility Investor Relations Frank Schönrock

Phone: +49 (0) 173.70 25 315

E-mail: | | Disclaimer: Statements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or tatements that express or contain forecasts, expectations, views, plans, goals and assumptions regarding future events or performance are not considered historical facts and may therefore be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates and plans at the time the statements were made, and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those currently anticipated become. LION E-Mobility AG is under no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release.

End of Media Release



Issuer: LION E-Mobility AG

Key word(s): Energy

08.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: LION E-Mobility AG Chamerstrasse 172 6300 Zug Switzerland Phone: +41 (0)41 500 54 11 Fax: +41 (0)41 500 54 12 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: CH0560888270 WKN: A2QH97 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1722533



End of News EQS Media