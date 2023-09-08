Bitcoin's Price Battles At $26,500 Resistance

The price moved higher than the $26,000 resistance zone. On the BTC/USD hourly chart, there was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $25,940.

Even further, the pair approached the $26,500 resistance zone, where bears appeared.

The price has reached a peak near $26,487 and is now consolidating gains. It traded below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent increase from the recent low of $25,609 to the current high of $26,488.

Bitcoin trades significantly above $26,000 and the 100-hour simple moving average. The $26,400 level is near-term resistance on the upside.

The first significant resistance is close to the $26,500 mark. A perfect close above $26,500 could initiate a substantial increase.

The following considerable resistance level is close to $27,000, above which the bulls may gain strength. In the given scenario, the price could approach $28,000.

If Bitcoin fails to surpass the $26,500 resistance, a downward correction could occur. Near the $26,100 level is near-term support on the downside.

The next significant support is near $26,000, or the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent increase from the recent low of $25,609 to the current high of $24,490.

A breakdown and closing below the $26,000 level could increase selling pressure. In the situation described, the price could fall to $25,000 or even $25,000.