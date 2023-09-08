Qic Rolls Out New Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Company (QIC) has launched its latest awareness campaign labelled 'Confidence at Every Turn', providing the community with a series of content to help them navigate the new season and enjoy a worry-free year ahead.
Supported across home, digital channels, and in collaboration with opinion leaders and social media influencers, the campaign offers a renewable repertoire of inspiring stories, confidence-boosting tips, and life hacks. The content, which includes videos, podcasts, blog posts, handy guides, quizzes, and much more, will be accessible until October 1, 2023.
To explore the exclusive content and be part of the campaign, users need to fill out a short registration form at qic.digital. Each user will receive a personal link to access the exclusive content. Content creators in Qatar are invited to share their own inspiring content of all formats using #QICConfidence and get the chance to be featured on QIC's media channels during the campaign duration.
Ahmed al-Jarboey, QIC chief operating officer - Qatar Operations, said:“Our new campaign is carefully designed to help people boost their confidence in every step they take, so I would like to invite everyone to join our campaign and to be part of our exercise to inspire others and leave a positive impact that wouldn't last for a few weeks only, but for the entire year ahead.”
