Work Starts On Iran-Iraq Rail Link

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani laid the foundation stone for the new rail link between Basra and the Iranian city of Shalamcheh (Shalamjah) on Saturday.

This project aims to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and passengers between Iraq and Iran. The ceremony was attended by Iran's First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber.

During his address at the event, Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed his gratitude to Iran's Vice President and the accompanying delegation. He praised the exceptional efforts made by varigovernment officials, including the Minister of Transportation and the Governor of Basra, as well as advisors, committees, and ministries, in advancing this significant project.

Highlighting the importance of the railway project, Al-Sudani emphasized its role in transporting pilgrims and visitors to holy shrines from Iran and Central Asian countries. He also noted its significance in enhancing Iraq's infrastructure and economic growth. He mentioned that discussions and agreements regarding the project had been ongoing for years, with completion plans solidified between Iraq and Iran in 2021.

Al-Sudani further explained that the railway connection through the Shalamjah border crossing is part of a broader network intended to transport pilgrims and visitors to the holy shrines, eventually reaching the provinces of Najaf and Karbala.

In response, Mohammad Mokhber conveyed greetings from Iran's President, Ibrahim Raisi, to Prime Minister Al-Sudani. He commended Iraq's development plans across varisectors and affirmed Iran's support for Iraq's economic and developmental success.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)