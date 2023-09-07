Electric Insulator Market Challenges And Opportunities - Siemens Energy, Ge Grid Solutions, Ngk Insulators

Electric Insulator

Electric Insulator Market is estimated to surpass USD 20.8 billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2023/EINPresswire/ --

The electric insulator market size was valued at $12.6 billion in 2021, and electric insulator industry is estimated to reach $20.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. An electric insulator, also known as an electrical insulator or insulating material, is a material that resists the flow of electric current. Insulators are used to create barriers or insulating layers in electrical systems to prevent the unintended flow of electricity between conductive materials or objects. They play a critical role in ensuring the safety and proper functioning of electrical and electronic systems by isolating electrical conductors from each other and from the surrounding environment.

Rapid industrialization, modernization, increase in the demand for portable electronic gadgets, and investment in the renewable energy have fueled the demand for electric Insulator.

The major companies profiled in this report include

ABB Ltd.

Siemens Energy

GE Grid Solutions

Hubbell Power Systems

NGK Insulators, Ltd.

Aditya Birla Insulators

MacLean-Fogg Company

Elsewedy Electric

Seves Group

BHEL

TE Connectivity

Modern Insulators

Almatis GmbH

Hitachi Energy

Olectra Greentech

Zhengzhou Orient Power

INCAP

Asia-Pacific had dominant position in 2021 as per electric insulator market analysis and would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest electric insulator market share, followed by North America and Europe.

The world electricity demand is expected to grow at 1.85% rate of CAGR and a total of more than 60 million kilometers of transmission & distribution lines are need to be added, refurbished, or replaced to meet the increasing demand.

The global power sector is expected to require about $16.4 trillion in investment during the next 30 years, with transmission & distribution infrastructure that representing the largest sub-sector share.

Applications of Electric Insulators:

Electrical Wiring and Cables: Insulating materials are used to coat and separate electrical conductors within wires and cables. This prevents short circuits and electrical faults.

Power Distribution: Insulators are used in power transmission and distribution systems to support overhead electrical lines and keep them insulated from supporting structures (e.g., utility poles or towers).

Electrical Connectors: Insulators are used in electrical connectors to prevent unintended contact between conductive elements and ensure the reliability of electrical connections.

Transformers and Switchgear: Electrical transformers and switchgear components use insulating materials to separate conductive elements and prevent electrical breakdown.

Capacitors: Dielectric materials, which are a type of insulator, are used in capacitors to store electrical energy.

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs): PCBs use insulating substrates to separate conductive traces and components, creating electronic circuits.

Electrical Insulation in Motors and Generators: Electric motors and generators use insulating materials to prevent electrical contact between rotor and stator components.

Insulators for High-Voltage Applications: Specialized insulators are used in high-voltage applications, such as insulator strings in power transmission lines and substation equipment.

The industrial inclination toward the advancement of existing electrical infrastructure is projected to have positive influence on the electric insulator market growth.

Rise in global population, there has been an increase in the demand for efficient and continusupply of power to meet the growing commercial and industrial needs.

Key applications in end use industries such as industrial power generation industries, electric insulators are expected to witness a steady flow of demand during the forecast period.

Electricity demand, opportunities to realize efficiency gains, and the potential to lower carbon emissions are some of the key factors that drive the massive global investment in the transmission of electricity infrastructure and electric insulator.

It prevents the passing of high voltage in an electric circuit and helps to reduce the cost of energy. It helps to save the environment and emission of pollutants, which enhances the process performances in electronic system. It protects from getting electric shocks or electrocution. The presence of these advantages is expected to drive the demand in the market.

By type, pin insulator segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

By material type, composite segment accounted for the largest share in 2021.

By voltage, medium segment is projected as most lucrative segment.

By application, transformer segment is projected to create abundant revenue opportunity till 2030.

By end use, utilities segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2030.

An electrical insulator is used in an electrical system to prevent unwanted flow of current. The insulator plays a vital role in the electrical system. It is a very high resistive path through which practically no current can flow.

They are made up of materials such as ceramic, composite, glass, and other materials that are used for improving the quality of power and correcting the power factor.

COVID-19 analysis:

The novel coronavihas affected several economies ad caused lockdown in many countries which has limited the growth of the electrical insulator market.

COVID-19 has severely impacted the global economy with devastating effects on global trade, which has simultaneously affected households, business, financial institution, industrial establishments and infrastructure companies.

