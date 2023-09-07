Dr. Richard Michelin Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics, With Advanced Skills In Elbow, Shoulder, And General Ortho

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Richard Michelin Joins Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
Dr. Michael Crovetti Welcomes Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Richard Michelin, Fellowship Trained in Complex Shoulder and Elbow Conditions I don't want to be another doctor who leaves patients without solutions. I want to assist them in finding answers and making a genuine impact on their lives through research and innovative techniques.” - Dr. Richard MichelinHENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Michael J. Crovetti, Jr., DO of Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine , is happy to announce that Dr. Richard M. Michelin has joined his team of physician specialists. Dr. Michelin is now seeing patients at both the Henderson and Las Vegas, Nevada locations.
Dr. Richard M. Michelin is a fellowship trained orthopaedic surgeon specializing in shoulder and elbow reconstruction, with particular expertise in advanced arthroscopic and open techniques for treating varishoulder and elbow conditions.
Born and raised in Las Vegas, Dr. Michelin states that he is happy to return to his hometown.“I always knew I wanted to come back to Las Vegas, and with my wife's encouragement and the serendipitalignment that brought Dr. Crovetti and I together, the opportunity to contribute to community healthcare here is a dream come true," says Dr. Michelin.
Following his graduation from Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, Dr. Michelin went on to play collegiate baseball and earn his Bachelor of Science from California Lutheran University. He then embarked on his medical journey successfully obtaining his medical degree from Midwestern University, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. His orthopaedic surgery residency took place at Riverside University Health System – a respected Level 1 Trauma Center and County Facility.
Further enriching his expertise, Dr. Michelin completed a Fellowship in Adult Shoulder and Elbow Reconstruction at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Institute in Los Angeles, under the mentorship of Dr. John Itamura and Brian Lee. He will be one of only two orthopedic surgeons in town who has completed an American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons accredited fellowship allowing him to bring a unique perspective and highly specialized approach in treating complex shoulder and elbow conditions to the Las Vegas Valley.
“I'm grateful for the opportunity to learn from Dr. Itamura,” notes Dr. Michelin.“Not least because the very first thing he told me at the beginning of my Fellowship resonated deeply with me: That he addresses every patient he sees as though they have lost faith in medicine and it is his ultimate goal to try and help restore that.”
Empathizing with patients' struggles, Dr. Michelin underscores his commitment to being the physician who perseveres. "I don't want to be another doctor who leaves patients without solutions. My goal is to assist them in finding answers. Through research and innovative techniques, I strive to make a genuine impact on their lives."
Dr. Michelin's commitment to patient care and innovation is evident. His work has been featured in leading medical publications, and he has been an active participant and presenter at medical conferences across the nation, sharing insights and advancements.
As an active member of esteemed medical organizations, including the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), Dr. Michelin's influence is well established. He was honored with the 2021 Osteopathic Orthopedic Surgery Resident of the Year award (AOAO) and the 2022 Young Investigator Award for medical research (WOA). Additionally, he actively engages in mentorship programs, guiding aspiring alumni in their professional journeys.
Dr. Mike Crovetti, founder of Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, is excited about the addition of Dr. Michelin.“It's clear to me how dedicated Dr. Michelin is to his specialty's practice and advancement is evident, and knowing how much Crovetti Ortho's patients will benefit from that combination was paramount in my decision to ask him to join us,” Dr. Crovetti explains.“I'm thrilled he's joiningin serving the Southern Nevada community we both hold dear.”
About Crovetti Orthopaedics
Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury addressing elbow or shoulder injuries, or other matters, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290 and allowto help you in“Getting your back in your game!” Visit either of our locations: 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy., Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, or 851 S. Rampart Blvd. Suite 260, Las Vegas, NV 89145.
