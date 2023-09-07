Coldtrack Introduces 100% On-Time Guarantee For Perishable Shippers, Including Ground Shipments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ColdTrack OTGTM Ensures On-Time Performance for Perishable Packages, Allowing D2C Brands to Recoup Full Invoice Value of Late, Lost, or Damaged Parcels
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ColdTrackTM, the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform specializing in packing and shipping perishable products, today announced the launch of its industry-changing insurance product – ColdTrack On-Time GuaranteeTM (OTG) – which includes coverage of ground shipments. ColdTrack OTGTM is designed specifically for perishable shippers and offers unmatched protection against delivery delays, product perishability, re-shipping costs, and potential churned customers.
ColdTrack OTGTM is a revolutionary shipping protection program in two primary ways. First, it's applicable to all carrier service levels, most notably, ground shipments. Second, insurance coverage is carrier-agnostic, so packages are protected across all national and regional last-mile carriers, or when transported via ColdTrack's frozen line haul network.
“Our partners have been fully exposed to performance issues on ground shipments, which presents a costly problem for brands selling perishable food and beverages,” said Guy Ironi, ColdTrack CEO.“We solved this pain by creating an extra layer of protection in the form of our own insurance plan with ColdTrack OTG. When combined with our shipping optimization software, ColdTrack Live, we are able to commit to a legitimate 100% on-time delivery guarantee.”
As direct-to-consumer businesses navigate the complexities of the perishable goods supply chain, ensuring on-time deliveries is paramount. Delays lead to spoiled product, costly customer refunds, re-packs and re-ships, and the most extreme outcome, lost customers. ColdTrack OTG alleviates these concerns, instilling confidence for perishable shippers in the face of uncertainty.
Key features and benefits of ColdTrack OTG include: comprehensive coverage, meaning shipments are protected for 100% of the retail invoice value, pshipping costs. Reimbursement is applicable to damaged goods from lost, late, or delayed deliveries – including weather events and mechanical issues – and even porch piracy. In addition, ColdTrack customers receive up to 20% of insured value toward re-shipping expenses. The new insurance product is backed by an authorized insurance company and is issued through licensed insurance producers.
About ColdTrack:
ColdTrack is the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include: bespoke pick-and-pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise shipping services across national and regional carriers. Headquartered in Edison, NJ with locations in Stockton, CA, Patterson, CA, and Dallas, TX p8 additional nationwide partner facilities, ColdTrack enables coveted ground shipping of 48 hours or less time-in-transit to more than 99% of thepopulation.
