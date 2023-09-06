Dojo Five And Arduino Partner To Modernize The Embedded Firmware Lifecycle For Commercial Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dojo Five Achieves Gold Partner Stato become a preferred Software Integrator for Commercial Applications powered by Arduino PRO products. Becoming a Gold Partner and preferred software system integrator for Arduino is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and to empowering creators in the development community.” - Tom Dever, VP of Product, Dojo FiveST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dojo Five announced today the achievement of their Gold Partner stawith Arduino–a leading open-source embedded hardware ecosystem. Dojo Five will serve as a preferred software system integrator for the Arduino PRO commercial customer base, providing comprehensive solutions that seamlessly bridge hardware and software.
Customers of the partnership will enjoy simplified development with Dojo Five's EmbedOps product, a suite of enhanced tools and resources tailored to the needs of both seasoned system integrators and those just beginning their IoT journey. EmbedOps will now be available to Arduino hardware, providing customers with streamlined build processes, integration test workflows, and seamless code deployments from software repositories to embedded hardware. The partnership also ensures commercial customers have access to end-to-end technical support.
“This partnership supplies the software tools, hardware platforms and documentation that enable anyone to be creative with technology. Dojo Five is passionate about modernizing the embedded firmware industry and helping our joint customers embark on a new era of embedded systems and IoT development,” said Dojo Five VP of Product, Tom Dever.“Becoming a Gold Partner is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and empowering creators in the development community. By showcasing the incredible possibilities this partnership unlocks, we hope to redefine the commercial firmware toolchain.”
Dojo Five's reputation as a leader in embedded software development, combined with Arduino's position as a global pioneer in open hardware, provides a unique and mature offering for the embedded firmware development industry. As partners, both brands are committed to modernizing the embedded systems developer experience through innovative toolsets that simplify the complexities of IoT development.
“Dojo Five brings the proven best practices of DevOps to the embedded environment through approachable tools and services. Both brands are committed to lowering complexity without compromising results,” said Arduino SVP and GM, Guneet Bedi.“We are thrilled to welcome Dojo Five as a Gold Partner to support commercial customers in building the future.”
About Dojo Five
Dojo Five offers products and services aimed at revolutionizing the embedded firmware development industry. Dojo Five seeks to modernize the firmware development and deployment experiences through innovations in the quality, efficiency, and security of modern embedded firmware. With over 335+ years of combined expertise, Dojo Fives helps companies optimize their embedded software development systems by bringing together tools, techniques, technologies, and culture to deliver modern firmware for embedded systems. We give our clients superpowers to accelerate development, and effortlessly orchestrate successful projects and delight their customers. Followon Linkedin, Twitter (X), or visit .
About Arduino
Arduino is the global leader in open-source hardware and software, designed from inception to provide an accessible platform and ecosystem for creativity and innovation. With over 30 million developers worldwide, Arduino's solutions offer a powerful answer to the talent shortage in engineering and break free from vendor lock-in with a robust line of open-source products enabling IoT, automation, Industry 4.0 and machine learning at the edge. Hundreds of thousands of engineers, designers, students and makers around the world are using Arduino to innovate in product development, education, industrial automation, smart homes, farming, fashion, music, autonomvehicles and more. Founded in 2008, Arduino has raised $32 million in funding to date. Follow Arduino at or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
