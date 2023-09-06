Art & Tech Innovator Trlab Announces Us$5 Million Seed Round, Led By Hivemind Capital And Okx Ventures



Women-led TRLab partners with artist foundations, estates and institutions to conceive and launch education-focused digital art experiences

Co-founders Xin Li-Cohen and Audrey Ou have leveraged their experience with auction houses and contemporary art museums to pioneer gamified cultural experiences as part of a product vision that goes beyond current Web3 trends The new capital will be used to expand the 2-year-old company's market presence worldwide and to launch concurrent projects with a global roster of artists, foundations, and institutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine art-focused tech start-up TRLab announces it has raised US$5 million in seed round funding, led by two investment firms at the forefront of blockchain technology innovation:

Hivemind Capital

Partners and OKX Ventures . HashKey Capital, a digital asset and blockchain leader, also joined the round.

TRLab Co-Founders Xin Li-Cohen, Chairwoman and Audrey Ou, CEO (right), Courtesy of TRLab, 2023

The successful close marks a second major fundraising round for the women-led company, co-founded by

Xin Li-Cohen, a non-executive Deputy Chairman at Christie's , and led by CEO and co-founder Audrey Ou. TRLab was incubated by Dragonfly Capital and launched in 2021, with early-stage support from major art collectors and tech entrepreneurs, including Pace Gallery, Animoca Brands, BAI Capital , and the founders of Artsy and Shanghai's Rockbund Art Museum (RAM ).

From its locations in New York and Hong Kong,

TRLab works with artists, estates, and art institutions to conceive, produce and launch digital-first art experiences for new and established collectors. To date, TRLab's platform has hosted projects in partnership with Vogue , the Calder Foundation , contemporary artist Cai Guo-Qiang , and Rhizome, the digital art-focused affiliate of New York's New Museum. Underpinning each project is

TRLab's educational approach, which uses online learning, competitive challenges, and digital collectibles to make fine art and art history more accessible to digital-centric audiences. Using this 'play-to-learn' approach,

TRLab has introduced participants from 60 different countries to the work of modern artist Alexander Calder, as part of a multi-chapter digital partnership with the Calder Foundation that continues into 2024.

The new capital will be used to on-board additional artists, foundations, and cultural institutions onto

TRLab's platform, expand the company's market presence worldwide, and integrate new technologies that improve the digital art collecting experience. Several new digital art experiences with prominent artists and estates are slated for release over the next six months, along with TRLab's first-ever immersive digital art exhibition in November.

Audrey

Ou, TRLab Co-Founder and CEO , said: "We are proud to have the support and commitment of Hivemind and OKX Ventures as we pioneer a new way to conceptualize and collect fine art. TRLab has always occupied a unique space among digital art and Web3 platforms, and the success of our mission-driven approach shows there is ample demand for digital-centric art experiences that foster a deeper understanding of fine art and individual artists."

Hivemind and OKX Ventures cited TRLab's differentiated value proposition as a key factor in their investment decisions, and plan to offer strategic support to TRLab in key markets worldwide.

Matt

Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner of Hivemind Capital Partners , said: "At Hivemind, we strongly believe in the potential of long-form generative art and see the broader digital native art as the next major art genre, all empowered by blockchain technology. With TRLab's curated vision and exceptional partnerships, they are ideally positioned to spearhead the digital art renaissance, seamlessly blending world-renowned artistry with cutting-edge technology. We're thrilled to support Audrey, Xin, and the entire TRLab team in their mission to shape the future of digital cultural heritage."

Jeff Ren, Partner of

OKX Ventures , said, "At OKX Ventures, we recognize the transformative power of Web3 in the world of fine art. TRLab isn't just reshaping collecting, it is pioneering a new era where Web3 technology meets timeless expression. We're thrilled to champion this convergence."

TRLab:

Website

I

Instagram

I

Twitter



SOURCE TRLab