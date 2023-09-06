Trina Solar's H1 2023 Financial Report Shines With Us$7.13 Billion In Revenue

Accumulated overall shipments of solar modules now exceed 150GW.

75GW of 210mm modules in total by the end of June 2023.

Demonstrates Exceptional Growth and Expertise, Reinforces Commitment to a Net-Zero Future.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trina Solar Co., Ltd. (“Trina Solar” or“the company”), a global leader in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero future, has revealed that its revenue for the first six months of 2023 totaled US$7.13 billion, while the company delivered more than 75GW of its 210mm modules in total by the end of June 2023. This is according to its latest financial report.

The financial report for the first half of 2023 highlights several key milestones for Trina Solar, showcasing the company's foon providing convenience and value to customers. From January to June, Trina Solar demonstrated its expertise as an industry leader in 210mm technology, with semi-annual module shipments surpassing 27GW. The company's accumulated overall shipments of solar modules now exceed 150GW. Deliveries of tracking systems and fixed tilt mounting structures reached 3.3GW, while shipments of Trina Storage tripled compared to 2022.

Additionally, Trina Solar's work with n-type TOPCon technology has contributed to overall success so far in 2023. By the end of this year, the company's n-type wafer capacity is forecast to reach 50GW, module capacity 95GW and cell production capacity 75GW, including 40GW of n-type cells, all of which are equipped with n-type i-TOPCon Advanced technology.

Gonzalo de la Viña, President EMEA at Trina Solar, said:“Since Trina Solar was founded in 1997 it has delivered PV modules and clean energy to more than 160 countries and regions. Our recent report confirms again the excellent progress made during the first half of 2023 alone. It has already been a fantastic year for innovation, and there is a significant demand for our industry to lead smart energy solutions across the globe.

“Solar power is at the top of the agenda for most governments, businesses and individuals as tackling the climate crisis is a matter of urgency, and we're committed to working hand in hand with everyone to create a net-zero future for all. We are already enjoying an outstanding second half of the year, which has seen the beginning of mass production of our Vertex N 700W+ series modules.”

Trina Solar has also established an integrated manufacturing layout in its new Vietnam plant, with 6.5 GW wafer, cell and module capacity providing seamless delivery to meet growing international demand. Technological advancements have also been made across energy storage solutions. Trina Storage Elementa comes with the company's latest in-house battery technology and innovative design. More valuable and safer energy storage products are provided for project development, helping to achieve stable supply of electricity on the power generation side, grid side and user side.

Trina Solar has been accredited by international institutions for advanced technology, reliable products, and sound financial performance. The company remains a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in the BloombergNEF 3Q 2023 Global PV Market Outlook. It has scored 100% in the BNEF Bankability Survey for the past seven years and has been given AAA ranking five consecutive times in PV Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability report. RETC has recognised Trina as an Overall High Achiever four years in a row, and PVEL has ranked it Top Performer nine years in a row.

Trina Solar was founded in 1997. As a global leading provider for photovoltaic (PV) module and smart energy solutions, Trina Solar delivers PV products, applications and services to promote global sustainable development. Through constant innovation, Trina Solar continues to push the PV industry forward by creating greater grid parity of PV power and popularising renewable energy. Trina Solar's mission is to boost global renewable energy development around the world.

To date, Trina Solar has delivered more than 150 GW of solar modules worldwide. In addition, Trina's downstream business includes solar PV project development, financing, design, construction, operations and management, and one-stop system integration solutions for customers. Trina Solar has connected over 9.5GW of solar power plants to the grid worldwide. Trina Solar first launched the Energy IoT brand in 2018 and is now aiming to be a global leader in smart energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange.