Sajith Questions If Lasantha's Murderer Is In Parliament

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadtoday questioned if the murderer of journalist Lasantha Wickremetunga is in Parliament.

Premadsaid that Wickremetunga helped strengthen the political journey of current President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He told Parliament the President, and the Government must comment on the state of the investigations into Wickremetunga's murder.

In 2015, then Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had promised justice but a fresh investigation launched during his tenure did not ensure the main perpetrators of the crime were identified.

Assassinated on 8 January 2009, Lasantha was one of Sri Lanka's leading journalists and an outspoken critic of the then RajapaGovernment.

He was attacked as he drove to work and later died of his injuries.

The brazen attack was carried out by two gunmen on motorcycles in the middle of morning-rush-hour traffic.

The investigation into Lasantha's murder has yielded no tangible results tfar and his killers still roam free, 14 years later. (Colombo Gazette)