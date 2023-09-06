Central Bank Of Azerbaijan, Ifc Developing Fintech Strategy For 2024-2028

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) together with the International Finance
Corporation (IFC) is developing a fintech strategy for 2024-2028,
said Director of the Payment Systems and Settlements Department of
the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Kamala Gurbanova at the
Azerbaijani-Turkish Fintex Forum, Trend reports.
According to her, fintech is one of the components of the
sustainable development project of the financial sector implemented
by the CBA together with the McKinsey organization.
"All these measures support the increase in demand and supply of
fintech in the country. In addition, new staff will be trained to
work with digital technologies," she said.
