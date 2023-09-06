Enhancing Packaging Efficiency: Sealing And Strapping Tapes Market Foresees Strong Growth

The global market perspective on sealing and strapping packaging tapes offers a comprehensive analysis of annual sales trends from 2014 to 2030 across different geographical regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This analysis encompasses recent and historical data, along with a 16-year perspective, revealing the percentage breakdown of value sales for variregions. The report covers different tape materials such as paper, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, rubber, acrylic, silicone, and other adhesive types, with a foon applications such as carton sealing, inner packaging, strapping, bundling, and other uses.

This thorough assessment provides valuable insights into the evolving dynamics and growth trajectories within the global sealing and strapping packaging tapes market.

Global Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market to Reach $33.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polypropylene segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

What's New for 2023?



Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



3M

Adhesives Research, Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

Can-Do National Tape

Cantech

Euro Tapes Private Limited (Unit Of Euro Technologies)

Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V.

Intertape Polymer Group

Mactac Americas

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Rajapack Ltd

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

Stick Tapes Private Limited

tSE - A Beiersdorf Company

U Pack

UltraTape Xinxiang Yongsheng Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Market for Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes