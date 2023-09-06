Uae Foreign Minister Receives Eu Special Representative For The Gulf

ABU DHABI, 6th September, 2023 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region.

Sheikh Abdullah and Di Maio reviewed friendly relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the and EU countries in several sectors, including economic, trade, investment, energy and climate.

The discussions covered the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai, as well as the UAE-European cooperation in the climate file.

Di Maio commended the distinguished relations between the and the EU countries, wishing the success in hosting COP 28, which, in turn, will contribute to achieving a qualitative shift in global climate action and efforts to combat climate change.

The Foreign Minister and the EU official also exchanged views on the latest developments at the regional and global levels.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs.

