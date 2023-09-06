(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Hitachi: Introduction of a full-digital substation system

- East Japan Railwaypany (JR East) and Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi) will jointly develop a full- digital substation system in fiscal 2025.

- The system will enable dualnfiguration of transmission lines and of protection andntrol functions in the substation premises, enabling the stable transportation of railways through the stable supply of electricity. Furthermore, it will improve efficiency innstruction by reducing the size of facilities.

- JR East and Hitachi willntinue to work together to achieve stable power supply and digitalization of substations.



TOKYO, Sep 06, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Overview of the full-digital substation systems







The current protection andntrol system werenfigured to require one metal cable for each piece of information to be delivered in the substation premises, making it difficult to achieve duplexing. The full-digital substation system that will be introduced in the future will utilize fibre optic technologies to enable a single optical cable to transmit many pieces of information fromwork equipment to on-site units, and make duplexing easy. JR East and Hitachi jointly examined the systemnfiguration and operation methods of the substation andnducted field tests(1). We have decided to introduce the system into the operating facilities as we are ready to put it into practicale.Features of the full-digital substation systems1. Stable supply of electricity through digitalization of substationsWe have achievedplete dualnfiguration of transmission lines and of protection andntrol functions in substations. Therefore, even if a failure occurs in one equipment within the substation premises, the other equipment canntinue to operate, providing a more stable supply of electricity than before.2.ving space and improving efficiency ofnstructionBynsolidating and downsizing the monitoringntrol panel and the protective relay panel into an integrated unit (developed by Hitachi), we have significantly reduced the number of panels. In addition, by adopting fibre optic technologies that does not require a large number ofntrol cables from thework equipment to the on-site units, the number ofntrol cables was reduced by approximately 90%. As a result, spaceving and improving efficiency ofnstruction are realized.3. Adopting international standardsBy adopting the international standard IEC61850*2 to this system, JR East will reduce the risks of introducing new system and ensure inessntinuity. This is the first introduction of a digital substation system based on IEC61850 by a domestic railwaypany.It is scheduled to be installed at the Koiwa AC substation from fiscal 2025 onward. We plan to gradually install equipment from fiscal 2024, starting 22,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2025, remove old 22,000 volt equipment and install 66,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2026, and starting 66,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2027.(1) Field tests: Test equipment was installed at the substation of JR East, andmunication sta wasnfirmed under the actual environment.(2) An international standard developed by the technical expertmittee of the International Electrotechnicalmission (IEC), and international standardtionantion that develops international standards in the field of electrical and electronic technology. It specifies themunicationworks and systems required for power utility automation.About Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi drives Social Innovation iness, creating a tainable society with data and technology. We will solve tomers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the iness structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility,nnective Intries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth throughllaboration with our tomers. Thepany'snsolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 millionD), with 853nsolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit thepany's website at