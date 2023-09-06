Howwe Technologies Launches A Catalyst For Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Howwe Technologies offers a unique solution for growth. Optimize growth by identifying, monitoring & executing critical initiatives like never before. We're excited to launch the first solution for executing initiatives, a true game-changer. This is key for companies aiming to achieve critical objectives more successfully and quickly.” - Per Forslund, President of Howwe TechnologiesTYRESö, SVERIGE, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- As the first player in the market, Howwe Technologies announces the official launch of its innovative solution for growth, thereby setting a new standard for how companies can effectively execute strategy to leverage growth. The digital solution for Company Initiatives is designed to meet the needs of CEOs and serves as the last piece in Howwe bridging the gap between strategy and execution. This creates new opportunities for businesses to achieve financial growth in a shorter calendar time.
Many companies, especially executive teams, experience that their most important company-wide initiatives get stuck when rolled out within the organization. These initiatives often account for the most significant increase in profit, turnover, and share value and are the benchmarks against which group CEOs, CEOs, and boards are measured. These initiatives are usually broad and cross-functional and can rarely be delegated to a single leader or function. Examples include mergers, digitization, sustainability, or expansion into a new market.
Until now, initiatives have been planned and tracked via Excel or similar analog applications. Reliance on these tools leads to extensive manual labor and a time-consuming tracking process. As a result, follow-ups are typically conducted only on a monthly or quarterly basis. Consequently, it becomes exceedingly difficult for the person responsible for the initiative's successful execution to provide timely updates to the board or organization on progress relative to the original plan. It also makes it difficult for the CEO to address potential obstacles or accelerate the execution to ensure that financial goals are met on time.
Overall, these are contributing factors to why 90% of companies today fail to achieve their strategic initiatives on time.
"We are proud to introduce the first solution for execution of initiatives to the business world," says Per Forslund, President of Howwe Technologies. "Research shows that 82% of all employees want to contribute to the company's success. To facilitate employee participation, a methodology and support from a digital execution platform are needed to clarify what needs to be done, what is prioritized, and how everyone can contribute. It is crucial in order to maintain momentum, follow progress, and achieve the company's overarching financial goals. With Howwe, we also find that employee satisfaction and organizational confidence increase,” continues Per Forslund.
As the only player in the market, Howwe Technologies offers a comprehensive solution for growth, now with integrated digital support for Company Initiatives. This provides companies the opportunity to optimize their growth by clearly identifying, monitoring, and executing their critical initiatives in a way that was previously impossible.
"The solution is unique as it's developed from a CEO and business perspective. Additionally, users are equipped with proactive insights based on the experiences of thousands of customer teams. It's an invaluable solution for businesses aiming to execute their most critical initiatives and objectives more successfully in a shorter calendar time. We look forward to seeing how this innovation will change the way companies drive their organizations forward," continues Per Forslund.
