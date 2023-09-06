Ethical-Lending Fintech Beforepay Recognised In Wealth & Finance International Fintech Awards

Beforepay was established to provide a safe and affordable alternative to revolving credit and predatory lenders, and to support consumers who are underserved by traditional financial institutions.

Beforepay provides eligible customers with access to advances of up to $2000 for a 5% fixed transaction fee, with no interest or late fees.

Beforepay (ASX:B4P) has been named Ethical Lender of the Year 2023 - Australia in the FinTech Awards hosted by Wealth & Finance International.

