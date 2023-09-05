King Receives Japan Fm

The meeting covered the strategic partnership between the two countries and means to expand economic, investment, trade and defence cooperation, according to a Royal Court statement.

Discussions at the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, also covered the outcomes of His Majesty's visit to Japan in April this year, and the importance of building on them in service of the mutual interests of the two peoples.

King Abdullah expressed appreciation for Japan's support for Jordan, noting the memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries in economy and energy during the foreign minister's visit.

His Majesty also voiced thanks for Japan's support for Syrian refugees and host communities, as well as its support for UNRWA.

The meeting covered the refugee crisis and its impact on host communities, as well as the importance of maintaining international support in this regard and enabling the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

The latest regional and international developments, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, were also discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Japan's Ambassador to Jordan Jiro Okuyama attended the meeting.



