South Korean Delegation To Meet Indian Defence Industry To Explore Avenues For Collaboration

New Delhi, Sept 4 (KNN) The South Korean industry delegation will engage with the Indian defence industry to explore joint ventures, technology transfer, and bilateral trade in an array of multiple segments.

The delegation of eleven companies will travel with the South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during the upcoming G20 Summit.







The delegation will explore joint bilateral trade opportunities across artillery, radar and satellite communication, military power systems and aerial and naval platform sub-system supplies, reported Hindu businessline.

President Yoon, who will be on his maiden visit to India, will also hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Korean delegation's visit preceded Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri's Seoul tour last month for 4th India-RoK Dy level Strategic Dialogue and to increase defence industry cooperation.

As per reports, the Indian defence industry's apex body Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) has arranged a meeting with visiting Korean companies on September 7 to push for definite outcomes.

The SIDM has created multiple platforms for engagement with the South Korean defence industry and holds an MoU with the Korean Defence Industry Association and the Changwon Industry Promotion Agency.

A roadmap for defence industries cooperation was signed between the two countries in September 2019. The two nations believe that both of them can enhance cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

(KNN Bureau)