Oryx One Inflight Entertainment Of Qatar Airways Debuts Theme Song 'The Ascent'

Doha, Qatar: The Official Composer of Qatar Airways Group, Dana Al Fardan, brings a new onboard theme song“The Ascent,” marking new beginnings and adventurjourneys at a post-World Cup era with the award-winning airline. The new song is now available with Oryx One Inflight Entertainment on Qatar Airways flights.

Performed by the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra members, the new onboard theme music will relax the senses of the airline travellers, setting the mood for an unforgettable flight experience.

In 2016, Qatar Airways Oryx One Inflight Entertainment had partnered with Dana Al Fardan to create the onboard theme music. Fast forward to today, Dana's work has become synonymwith the airline's identity, and is perceived as a symbol of travel in style with Qatar Airways.

“The Ascent” marks the trilogy of two previonboard theme songs,“The Awakening” and“The Dawn.” Composed of musical instruments such as the piano, violin, viola and cello, Dana's work introduces a fresh blend of Arabic allure masked in classical music. She has achieved this by frequently including the Ney (Arabic wind instrument) and the Rababa (Arabic bowed string instrument), creating legendary musical pieces.

Qatar Airways Group CEO, H E Akbar Al Baker said:“Music is a universal language, and at Qatar Airways we have chosen a theme song that uplifts the passengers and transcends them to a wonderful destination. I am proud of Dana Al Fardan, not only is she showcasing our Qatari culture through sophisticated art, but her onboard music has also become synonymwith Qatar Airways' brand identity. It is now directly associated with travel, culture, and luxury. It brings me great pleasure to welcome passengers onboard with the rhythms of Dana's new symphony.”

The Official Composer of Qatar Airways Group, Dana Al Fardan said:“On the 10th September 2023, we are releasing an EP titled 'Trilogy of the Ascent' where my compositions for Qatar Airways will be available in all major streaming platforms. The first track is 'The Awakening' followed by 'The Dawn' and 'The Ascent', the last one is the upcoming boarding music of the Qatar Airways.”

“The trilogy captures the evolution in our shared human experience over the last six years. Setting itself within the DNA of Qatar Airways, it reflects the spirit that seeks to take flight and constantly ascend to higher fields of knowledge.”

The“Trilogy of the Ascent” by Dana Al Fardan will be available on all streaming platforms from September 10, in addition to being available on Oryx One Inflight Entertainment.