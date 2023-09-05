Cambodia's Hun Manet On A Long, Hard Road To Legitimacy

The

succession plan

was accelerated after the watershed 2013 election - the most competitive general election in recent times - when Hun Sen and the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) received a clear signal that political change was needed to revive the party's declining support.

The new legitimation strategy that saw the children of party leaders succeeding their fathers as government leaders was expected to offer an invigorating political shakeup that the country's growing youth population desperately needs after more than 40 years of CPP rule.



But the generational change only went ahead after the demise of competitive elections. Hun Mand his new government's success in turning Cambodia into an upper-middle income country by 2030 - a goal set by Hun Sen - can determine if competitive elections could return.

Regime stability, achieved through the ruthless repression and co-optation of political opposition, gave Hun Sen and the CPP the confidence that a transfer of power could finally occur.

The CPP was determined to avoid the fate of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO)–Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in Malaysia by making sure that there was no equivalent to Pakatan Harapan that would throw them out of office.