The Ny Smile Destination Celebrates Two Years Of Excellent Dentistry

New York City, New York Sep 4, 2023 (Issuewire)

Dr. Miriam Kerman and her NY Smile Destination are celebrating their second anniversary. With over 30 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry, the doctor is now giving dentistry service of the highest quality with her establishment which has truly become the ultimate destination for Manhattaners. Along with Dr. Frank Heravi, Dr. Kerman established this on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The office of two years is designed uniquely, on one side it is built to give an exceptional customer experience, and on the other hand, customers will be able to enjoy this spa-like treatment.

Equipped with the most advanced and fast technology, and comfortable treatment along with personalized attention, the NY Smile Destination is truly a remarkable experience. With its variservices like dental implants, porcelain crowns and veneers, dental emergency, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign and speed braces, and smile makeovers, the establishment understands how unique each patient's requirements are. The most experienced and competent dentist, Dr. Miriam Kerman has had the privilege of treating different issues for over 30 years which has made her the perfect hand to trust. On top of that, almost all of the treatments are performed by in-house doctors. No matter, if it is an extensive full mouth reconstruction or even an emergency treatment, NY Smile Destination is here to serve all of your needs! Know more at: .