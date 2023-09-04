Kazakh President Instructs To Raise Trade Turnover With Foreign Partners

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 4. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to
Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, in particular,
to increase trade with Kazakhstan's external partners and quickly
respond to economic challenges, Trend reports.
Tokayev focused on the need for the ministry to work proactively
in the context of finding new markets for Kazakh exports.
Tokayev stressed the need to protect national economic interests
in international markets, ensure sustainable competition with
imports and support domestic producers.
On September 1, Tokayev dismissed Minister of Trade and
Integration Serik Zhumangarin from his post, and appointed Arman
Shakkaliyev in his place.
Foreign trade turnover in Kazakhstan from January through June
2023 amounted to $67.2 billion and increased by 4.3 percent in
nominal terms compared to the same period in 2022, including
exports of $38 billion (in nominal terms, 10.3 percent less) and
imports of $29.2 billion (in nominal terms, 32.2 percent more).
MENAFN04092023000187011040ID1107002775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.