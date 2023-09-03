Kirkuk Gov. suspends decision to give army building in Iraq to KDP following demonstrations

(MENAFN) A regional administrator declared early on Sunday that a judgement to give a building a building accommodated by the Joint Operations Command forces in Iraq to the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) was delayed and protests concluded.



Kirkuk Governor Rakan Saeed al-Jabouri declared in a post on Facebook that the decision of giving the building in Kirkuk which is accommodated by forces loyal to the central government to the KDP was suspended because of his telephone call with Premier Muhammed Shia al-Sudani.



Al-Jabouri said he met protesters outside the building and told them about al-Sudani's deferral order, after which the protesters decided to put away their tents, end their demonstration as well as open the obstructed street.



The tents put up in front of the head office began to be taken off by protesters, based on data acquired by a correspondent to a Turkey-based news agency.



Kirkuk Police Department representative Amir Nuri informed the news agency that the fatality rate has increased to 3, and more than nine others were wounded in demonstrations asking for the reopening of a highway connecting the town to Erbil.

