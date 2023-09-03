Qatar's Budget Achieve $2.74 Bln Surplus In Second Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, September 1 (Petra) -- Qatar's budget achieved a financial surpworth 10 billion riyals $2.74 billion during the second quarter of 2023.
The Qatari Ministry of Finance stated last night that the surpwould be directed according to the financial policies targeted by the state, which are to reduce public debt, raise the reserves of the Qatar Central Bank and enhance the savings of future generations.
The Qatari Ministry of Finance noted that total revenues for the second quarter amounted to 68.4 billion riyals, representing a slight decrease of 0.3 per cent compared to the previquarter, while total non-oil revenues for the same quarter amounted to about 28.2 billion riyals, representing an increase of 2.2 per cent compared to the same quarter of last year.
The statement explained that total public spending during the second quarter of 2023 amounted to about 58.4 billion riyals, an increase of 19.3 per cent compared to the previquarter, as salaries and wages expenses increased by 12.2 per cent compared to the last quarter.
Major capital expenditures recorded an increase of 29.1 per cent compared to the first quarter of the year.
