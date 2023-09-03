Aana And Aspetar To Host 'World Cup Of Arthroscopy' Course In Doha

Doha, Qatar: The Arthroscopy Association of North America (AANA) and Aspetar will host an event for Orthopaedic Surgeons looking to enhance their expertise in knee and shoulder arthroscopy.

Titled“A World Cup of Arthroscopy,” this hands-on skills course is scheduled to take place in Doha on November 17 to 18.

Aspetar, a world leading specialised orthopaedic and sports medicine hospital, said on Platform X that this course is tailored to Orthopaedic Surgeons keen on optimising their proficiency in knee and shoulder arthroscopy.

“Topics that will be covered include double-row arthroscopic rotator cuff, knotless pan-glenoid labral repairs, quad tendon/multistranded anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and all-inside/menisroot repairs,” it said.

What sets this course apart is the inclusion of cutting-edge techniques, which will be not only demonstrated but also discussed in-depth with the experienced faculty. This presents a unique opportunity for attendees to engage in conversations about challenging cases and learn from the best in the field.

“Moreover, additional cutting-edge techniques will be demonstrated with ample opportunity to discuss challenging cases with faculty,” it added.

AANA, on the other hand, said this is its second hands-on training opportunity to the Middle East, and this time, with a strong emphasis on advanced skills.“The course is made possible thanks to global collaborations along with support from corporate sponsors who share AANA's mission regarding arthroscopic and minimally invasive surgical education.” The first hand-on course was held in 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Leading the course as co-chairs are Mark R Hutchinson, MD, FAANA, and Bashir Zikira, MD. The faculty includes Khalid Al Khelaifi, MD, Saad Al Qahtani, MD, Pieter D'Hooghe, MD, Mary Mulcahey, MD, FAANA, Michael O'Brien, MD, FAANA, Bruno O'Lory, MD, Emmanouil Papakostas, MD, and Joseph Tauro, MD, FAANA.

For those eager to participate, registration is available via aaana.org/qatar . The two-day course will run from 8am to 5pm at Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital.