Iraqi Pm Orders Investigation Into Violence In Kirkuk

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Al-Sudani directed formation of an investigation committee to find out the circumstances surrounding the death of a citizen and the injury of several people in the events that took place in the northern governorate of Kirkuk on Saturday.
Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces Major-General Yahya Rasoul said in a statement that Al-Sudani stressed the need of holding accountable the parties who prove to be guilty in these events and bringing them to justice.
One person was killed, and several others were injured due to violence that occurred in Kirkuk against protesters' refusal to hand over a security site in the governorate to the Kurdish Peshmerga forces.
Earlier today, the security imposed a curfew in Kirkuk to prevent the deterioration of security there.
President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani expressed concern about the security complications occurring in Kirkuk Governorate, which led to the death of one person and the injury of others.
He said in a statement, "While we view with great concern these tensions and security complications and are closely following the situation, we strongly condemn the shooting and use of weapons against civilian demonstrators as raising tensions and security chaos in Kirkuk represents a real threat to coexistence, security and stability there."
A prominent disputed area between the Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional governments is Kirkuk, inhabited by ethnic groups. (pickup previous)
