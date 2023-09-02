Zelensky Thanks Soldiers Of 47Th Brigade For Effective Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked soldiers of the 47th Brigade for the effective defense of Ukrainian land in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Sumy regions.
The Head of State said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Thankful to the soldiers of the 47th Artillery Brigade for the effective defense of our land in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Sumy regions, for the strength in our northern regions. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky.
The President stressed that he is proud of the bravery and accuracy of all Ukrainian gunners, noting that the slogan "Find and Destroy" is on the 47th Separate Artillery Brigade's chevron. Read also: Ukrainian forces“moving forward” - Zelensky
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video addresses to the nation repeatedly expressed gratitude to all those who defend the Motherland from Russian invaders.
MENAFN02092023000193011044ID1106998702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.