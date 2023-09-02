Zelensky Thanks Soldiers Of 47Th Brigade For Effective Defense

The Head of State said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Thankful to the soldiers of the 47th Artillery Brigade for the effective defense of our land in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Sumy regions, for the strength in our northern regions. Glory to everyone who defends Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky.

The President stressed that he is proud of the bravery and accuracy of all Ukrainian gunners, noting that the slogan "Find and Destroy" is on the 47th Separate Artillery Brigade's chevron.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video addresses to the nation repeatedly expressed gratitude to all those who defend the Motherland from Russian invaders.