Us Rep. Mccaul Demands Biden's Transcribed Interviews On Afghanistan Withdrawal Chaos

Texas Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul has called on nine current and former key officials from the Biden administration to engage with his committee by September 7.

McCaul's inquiry focuses on the tumultuand fatal 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, particularly the tragic bombing at Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport that resulted in the deaths of 13Marines.

Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) has made the request two years after the U.S. military concluded its 20-year presence in Afghanistan and the rapid Taliban takeover of Kabul.

“This was an unmitigated disaster of epic proportions,” he continued.“... The committee will continue to interview additional current and former administration officials involved in the planning and execution of the withdrawal,” MaCaul wrote in a statement, Fox News reported.

Those summoned include Ross Wilson, ex-U.S. acting ambassador to Afghanistan; Suzy George, Chief of Staff to Secretary of State Antony Blinken; and Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. special representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.

McCaul requested scheduling transcribed interviews with the committee by September 7, shortly before House lawmakers resume after a six-week August recess.