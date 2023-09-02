Real Gdp Surges By 2.7% In Q1

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) yesterday released the preliminary estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) at current and constant prices (2018=100) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. The estimates have been produced with data collected through the Quarterly Economic Indicator Survey and from source agencies.

The quarterly GDP at current prices in Q1 of 2023 is estimated at QR 198.74 billion. This represents an increase of 1 percent compared to the estimate of Q1 of 2022 placed at QR196.81bn. When compared to previquarter (Q4) of 2022 revised estimate of QR 217.58 billion, a decrease of 8.7 percent is recorded.

The quarterly GDP at constant prices (2018=100) shows an increase of 2.7 percent in Q1 of 2023 (QR170.10bn) compared to the estimate of Q1 of 2022 (QR165.60bn). When compared to Q4 of 2022 revised estimate (QR 177.02bn), a decrease of 3.9 percent is recorded.

The nominal gross value added (GVA) estimate of Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR 80.41bn in Q1 2023, which shows a decrease of 4.5 percent over the estimate of Q1 2022 placed at QR84.17bn. Compared to the previquarter Q4 2022 revised estimate (QR91.25bn), a decrease of 11.9 percent in the GVA of this sector is

recorded.

The real GVA of these activities is estimated at QR64.37bn in Q1 2023, which shows an increase of 4.1 percent compared to the estimate of Q1 2022 (QR61.86bn). Compared to Q4 2022 revised estimate (QR 64.18bn), an increase of 0.3 percent in the real GVA of this sector is also recorded.

The nominal GVA of Non-Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR118.33bn in Q1 2023, which shows an increase of 5 percent over the estimate of Q1 2022 (QR112.64bn). Compared to the previquarter Q4 2022 revised estimate (QR126.34bn), a decrease of 6.3 percent is recorded. The real GVA of Non-Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR105.73bn in Q1 2023, which shows an increase of 1.9 percent over the estimate of the Q1 2022 (QR103.73bn). When compared to Q4 2022 revised estimate (QR112.86bn), a decrease of 6.3 percent is recorded.