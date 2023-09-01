Jordan's Public Debt Hits Usd 56 Billion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Official statistics in Jordan showed on Friday an increase in the Kingdom's public dept to 39.695 billion dinars (USD 56 billion), 114.1 percent of the total gross domestic product.
According to data released by the Jordanian Financial Ministry, reported on the official TV channel, the Jordanian government borrowed, since the beginning of this year until the end of last June, about 1.206 billion dinars (USD 1.7 billion) .
The data showed that the total indebtedness of the Jordanian government to the Social Security Investment Fund amounted to about 8.446 billion dinars in the end of June 2023, equivalent to USD 11.8 billiondollars. (end)
