Production In Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Quarter Grows Significantly

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Production in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul industrial quarter increased
sixfold (up to 32.1 million manat, or $18.9 million) in the first
half of this year compared to the corresponding period of 2022,
Trend reports.
According to the Economic Zones Development Agency
under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, more than 76 million
manat ($44.7 million) worth of goods have been produced in the
industrial quarter to date.
In addition, 13 business entities with investments of
more than 57.7 million manat ($33.9 million) have been registered
as residents in the industrial quarter; eight of them have already
started their activities.
In addition to the existing projects, 32.3 million
manat ($19 million) of investments are planned for the industrial
quarter.
In general, 134 business entities have received the
staof resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of
them have already started production activities.
The total volume of their investments is more than 7.2
billion manat ($4.2 billion).
MENAFN01092023000187011040ID1106996154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.