Production In Azerbaijan's Hajigabul Industrial Quarter Grows Significantly


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Production in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul industrial quarter increased sixfold (up to 32.1 million manat, or $18.9 million) in the first half of this year compared to the corresponding period of 2022, Trend reports.

According to the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, more than 76 million manat ($44.7 million) worth of goods have been produced in the industrial quarter to date.

In addition, 13 business entities with investments of more than 57.7 million manat ($33.9 million) have been registered as residents in the industrial quarter; eight of them have already started their activities.

In addition to the existing projects, 32.3 million manat ($19 million) of investments are planned for the industrial quarter.

In general, 134 business entities have received the staof resident in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, and 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of their investments is more than 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion).

