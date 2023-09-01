Wikicious - India's First Decentralized Crypto Exchange (Dex) & Trading Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Wikici- India's First Decentralized Crypto Exchange (DeX) & Trading Platform
wikici(WKC:WKC)BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 1, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wikicious: India's First Decentralized Crypto Exchange with the Best of CeFi and DeFi
Wikiciis a decentralized crypto exchange that intends to merge the liquidity and usability of CeFi with the permissionless innovation of DeFi at a lower cost to the end user than both currently provide. Towards this goal, Wikicioffers margin trading, lending, and perpetual futures along with decentralized governance to decide the future evolution. In the long run, Wikicious's permissionless model will allow for a more democratic and transparent listing process for new assets.
The Wikiciteam is composed of experienced developers and financial professionals who have come together with the shared goal of building the best decentralized crypto exchange. The team is led by CEO and Co-founder, Hetwik, who has a background in software engineering.
"We're excited to launch Wikiciand provide a much needed solution to the current problems with centralized exchanges," said Hetwik. "We believe that our combination of CeFi and DeFi features will provide our users with the best of both worlds."
Wikicialso working on advanced machine learning and AI bots that can execute your crypto trades 24/7 without any human intervention with accuracy and win rate of more than 90%.
Wikiciis currently live in beta with plans to launch the full platform within end of this year. For more information and to sign up for the beta, please visit:
