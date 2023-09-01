Kaspersky Reveals Number Of Cyberattacks On Azerbaijan's Mobile Devices

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A total of
224,000 cyberattacks have been made on mobile devices in Azerbaijan
since early 2023, Head of Global Research and Analysis Team at
Kaspersky Dmitry Galov said during the "Cyber Knowledge Day"
conference, Trend reports.
According to him, a total of 32 percent of regular users in
Azerbaijan have encountered local threats.
As many as 24 percent of corporate users have faced local
threats, 17 percent of corporate users have encountered web
threats, and 17 percent have encountered email spam, Galov
noted.
The expert also pointed out that the number of cyberattacks on
mobile users in Azerbaijan in 2023 (from January through August)
has tripled compared to 2022.
Besides, he added that from January 1 to August 24 of the
current year, Azerbaijani users made tens of thousands of attempts
by to access phishing and scam pages related to financial topics
(banks, cryptocurrencies, investments, payment systems).
"The top three threats are Minecraft modes with hidden
advertising, fake job search applications, modifications of popular
messengers with built-in spy modules," Galov said.
The Baku office of Kaspersky began its work in early 2015.
Kaspersky is an international company specializing in the
development of protection systems against computer viruses, spam,
hacker attacks, and other cyber threats. The company operates in
almost all countries of the world.
