Kaspersky Reveals Number Of Cyberattacks On Azerbaijan's Mobile Devices

According to him, a total of 32 percent of regular users in Azerbaijan have encountered local threats.

As many as 24 percent of corporate users have faced local threats, 17 percent of corporate users have encountered web threats, and 17 percent have encountered email spam, Galov noted.

The expert also pointed out that the number of cyberattacks on mobile users in Azerbaijan in 2023 (from January through August) has tripled compared to 2022.

Besides, he added that from January 1 to August 24 of the current year, Azerbaijani users made tens of thousands of attempts by to access phishing and scam pages related to financial topics (banks, cryptocurrencies, investments, payment systems).

"The top three threats are Minecraft modes with hidden advertising, fake job search applications, modifications of popular messengers with built-in spy modules," Galov said.

The Baku office of Kaspersky began its work in early 2015. Kaspersky is an international company specializing in the development of protection systems against computer viruses, spam, hacker attacks, and other cyber threats. The company operates in almost all countries of the world.