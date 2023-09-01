(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) can support
Azerbaijan with its green hydrogen initiatives through technical
assistance focused on project preparation as well as through the
Bank's financial products that would be tailored to each project,
the Bank told Trend .
"EBRD has already supported Azerbaijan with the preliminary
assessment of potential for a low-carbon hydrogen economy in
country. The preliminary market study report prepared by the
international consultant was published in August 2023. It showed
that Azerbaijan is more than capable to produce renewable hydrogen
to support local decarbonization but also can provide
cost-competitive renewable fuels to high-demand regions like the
European Union," the EBRD said.
Regarding the possibility of cooperation with other
international organizations in Azerbaijan on green hydrogen
projects, the bank said it will be glad to collaborate.
"Partnerships are at the heart of how the EBRD works.
Cooperation with others allows the EBRD to draw on the
complementary skills and expertise of other international financial
institutions (IFIs) and to mobilize financing, especially when
commercial co-financing is unavailable," said the EBRD.
The study prepared by Advisian consulting company with support
of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
reveals that Azerbaijan, with its established refining, ammonia,
and methanol markets, along with extensive natural gas distribution
systems that could be converted to hydrogen, is poised for
significant progress in the realm of low carbon hydrogen demand.
Leveraging its existing expertise in ammonia and methanol, the
country has the opportunity to decarbonize these industries and
explore the production of both blue and green hydrogen.
With abundant renewable resources in close proximity to the
Caspian Sea and eastern Azerbaijan, as well as direct access to
natural gas reserves in the Shah Deniz field, Azerbaijan is
strategically positioned to develop and implement green and blue
hydrogen technologies. Blue hydrogen efforts will necessitate
investigating CO2 storage opportunities in depleted gas fields and
addressing upstream emissions. The well-established natural gas
infrastructure, such as the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), could
potentially facilitate hydrogen blending into the gas network for
export purposes, further enhancing the country's hydrogen
capabilities.

