Measuring Raimondo's 'Big Step Forward' With China

US-China relations had apparently deteriorated to the point that just talking can be regarded as progress. But that also suggests recognition that there are limits to thegovernment's ability to suppress the development of China's economy.

In its readout of Raimondo's Meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, theCommerce Department said that Raimondo and Wang agreed to:

“Establish

a new commercial issues working group, a consultation mechanism involvingand PRC government officials and private sector representatives to seek solutions on trade and investment issues and to advancecommercial interests in China. They agreed that the working group will meet twice annually at the vice minister level, with thehosting the first meeting in early 2024.

“Launch the export control enforcement information exchange, which will serve as a platform to reduce misunderstanding ofnational security policies. The first in-person meeting will occur at the assistant secretary level at the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing

on Tuesday, August 29.

“Convene

subject matter experts from both sides to hold technical discussions regarding strengthening the protection of trade secrets and confidential business information during administrative licensing proceedings.



“Communicate regularly at the secretary and minister level about commercial and economic issues and to meet in-person at least once annually.”



China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao andSecretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. Photos: Asia Times Files / AFP and SCIO.GOV.CN

The announcement was welcomed by thebusiness community. Michael Hart, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as saying,“It feels like the machine has started again.” It“cools the tone, making it more constructive and less combative.”

Raimondo was careful not to overstate her success. On August 30, after“three days of productive meetings,” she said,“I have no expectation that on my first visit, after my first meetings with Chinese officials, we would suddenly resolve specific issues. I came to lay it on the line directly and precisely ... challengescompanies and workers are facing.”

Raimondo was reported to have told Chinese Premier Li Qiang that“President Biden asked me to come here to convey the message that we do not seek to decouple. We seek to maintain our US$700 billion dollar commercial relationship with China.”

On the other hand, Raimondo also said,“There is no room to negotiate when it comes to protecting America's national security, including detecting emerging technology.”