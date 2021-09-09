UAE clinch Asian Cricket Council Western Region T20 title

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Opener Chirag Suri and left-arm spinner Sultan Ahmad helped UAE emerge as the champions of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Western Region tournament outplaying Kuwait by 102 runs in the final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday.

Suri scored 60 runs off 41 balls and Waheed Ahmad' 45 off just 15 balls to propel UAE to 199-5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Kuwait were skittled out for paltry 97-7 in 20 overs. Sultan's four for just nine runs from his four overs was the main difference.

The opening partnership of 72 runs between Suri (60) and Rohan Mustafa (28) laid the foundation for big total. Waheed (45) Mohammad Usam (28) were the other contributors with the bat for the UAE.

In reply, Kuwait kept losing wickets in clusters. Bilal Tahir (22), Mohammad Amin (18 not out) and M Aslam 23 were the contributors for Kuwait. Kuwait fell short and lost the match by 102 runs. Ahmad picked 4 for just 9 runs with his left-arm spin. UAE Captain Ahmad Raza grabbed two wickets.

