(MENAFN) Saudi-led forces in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a Houthi-launched cruise missile fired toward the Riyadh region Wednesday, even as security alerts sounded across parts of southern Saudi Arabia.



Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception in a statement posted on the US social media platform X. He reported no casualties or damage.



In a separate development, Saudi Civil Defense warned of potential danger in Khamis Mushait governorate and in the southwestern provinces of Najran and Jazan. The agency later declared that the danger had passed in all three areas.



The Houthis did not immediately comment on the reported interception.



The incident comes as hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia escalate, with the coalition reporting repeated missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.



Yemen has been consumed by conflict since 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year, in 2015, in support of Yemen’s government.

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