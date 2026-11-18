(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that its forces shot down a cruise missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at the Riyadh area, the latest in a run of attacks on the kingdom.



The coalition announced the interception in a statement posted on X:

“Intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the Riyadh area,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on US social media company X.



Al-Maliki gave no further details on the interception right away.



The Houthis have escalated their strikes on Saudi territory since July, deploying ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other targets.



Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government since March 2015. The Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces in September 2014.

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