Breakthrough In Skardu Family Murder Case As Kurram Police Arrest Two Suspects

(MENAFN) Kurram police have solved the mystery behind the killing of a couple and their two minor children in Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, arresting two main suspects allegedly involved in the crime. The suspects were handed over to Skardu police after the completion of necessary legal formalities.



According to police, unidentified assailants had killed four members of a family in Skardu last week. Following the incident, Skardu police launched an investigation, which revealed that the deceased husband belonged to Skardu, while his wife was from Parachinar.



The incident was brought to the attention of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed, who took immediate notice and directed Kohat Regional Police Officer Shakir Hussain Dawar and Kurram District Police Officer Dr Saad Afridi to ensure the arrest of the suspects.



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On the instructions of the Kurram DPO, a special police team was formed under the supervision of Lower Kurram SP Naseer Ali Khan and Falak Nawaz Bangash. The team included DSP Circle Inayat Khan, Mazhar Ali, Samir Iftikhar Ahmed, SHO of Samir Police Station, Zaid Hussain Turi, SHO of Agra Police Station, Obaid-ur-Rehman, SHO of Sadda Police Station, and ASHO Irshad Hussain, along with other police personnel, Elite Force and women police officers.



The police team conducted a raid in Samir Hassan Ali Kallay, in Lower Kurram, and arrested the two main suspects nominated in the murder case, identified as Syed Rajab Hussain and Syed Haleem Hussain, sons of Badshah Hussain and residents of Hassan Ali Kallay, Samir.



Police said important information was obtained from the suspects during interrogation, which helped investigators trace the case. After completing the necessary legal formalities, both arrested suspects were handed over to Skardu police for further investigation and legal proceedings.



Kurram police also expressed condolences to the families of the four victims and reaffirmed their commitment to providing them with all possible assistance.

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