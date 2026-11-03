Crypto Connects to Poker, Game Assets, and Streaming in Different Ways

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On September 16, 2026, Anghami and OSN+ announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange OKX that included streaming subscriptions for eligible customers. Music and viewing events were also planned. The deal brought a crypto business into an arrangement centered on familiar entertainment services. Its role differed from cryptocurrency funding for online poker and from digital assets used as characters inside a game, demonstrating a new way that crypto can enter the world of entertainment.

The agreement included six months of Anghami Plus and OSN+ access for eligible OKX customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and the Levant. That was a customer benefit arranged between companies. Choucri Khairallah, chief business officer at Anghami and OSN+, said the partnership would combine their entertainment offerings with OKX’s technology and user communities. His description placed the exchange’s contribution in the relationship between companies and audiences, alongside the subscriptions and other entertainment activities being planned. Across these examples, the distinction is what the crypto connection actually provides: funding for an account, an asset used within play, or access to another company’s entertainment services.

Poker’s funding method and its game

For people who play poker with crypto online , cryptocurrency is a way to fund an eligible poker account. The funding asset and the account’s reference currency are separate: the cryptocurrency deposit instructions describe a balance displayed in US dollars. This identifies the cryptocurrency’s role at the account level, alongside the cards, turns, and opponents’ decisions that organize poker itself.

In poker, calling matches the current wager, raising increases it, and folding ends a player’s involvement in that hand. The remaining participants respond to those actions while considering their own cards and the information available around the table. A hand can finish when all but one player folds, or it can reach a showdown where the remaining cards are revealed. These interactions supply the substance of play.

Session formats add another distinction. A cash table can continue operating while individual players join or leave, with a player able to depart after a completed hand. A tournament progresses as entrants are eliminated and its field narrows. A sit-and-go tournament starts when the required players have registered. The format determines how participation begins and develops; the funding method describes how the account is supplied.

Poker’s rules define what players do during a session. Players take turns, make decisions, and participate in a particular session format. Knowing the funding asset tells us something about the service, but the rules and format are still needed to understand what someone does at its tables.

When a digital asset becomes part of a game

A different role appeared in BlockchainGamer.biz’s March 25, 2026 interview with Wemade’s Michael Kim. Discussing Night Crows, Kim described NFT Crusade, a feature allowing players to assemble squads using character NFTs and take them into battles. The assets were associated with characters used within that feature.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, a distinct digital token associated with a particular asset. In Kim’s account, the characters needed to meet a specified growth requirement. Their eligibility and selection were part of forming the squad. The broader game was described as offering optional blockchain assets, including NFTs and tokens, while this feature required qualifying character NFTs.

That places the asset inside the feature’s participation requirements. A character supplies part of the squad; cryptocurrency used for poker funding supplies an account. Kim was describing March 2026 anniversary content, so the example concerns that reported feature rather than today’s event schedule. Its character requirements also do not define the design of every blockchain game, but they show how the blockchain can be used in this kind of setup.

A partnership between services

Under the Anghami and OSN+ agreement, eligible exchange customers were to receive subscriptions to entertainment services. The crypto connection came through the exchange and its customer relationship. The announced benefit was access to music and programs, with no direct cryptocurrency payment for subscriptions established by the report.

The companies also planned music events, viewing events, media projects, and other joint activities. Artists, titles, venues, and activation dates remained to be announced when the September report appeared. These plans extended the collaboration beyond subscription access, but remained announced activities rather than documented completed events.

Eligible exchange customers were the intended recipients of the entertainment benefit. The companies also planned co-branded work tied to selected content releases and cultural events. OKX’s participation does not, on its own, identify a token used while listening to a song or watching a program. The arrangement connects eligible customers with entertainment offerings through agreed benefits.

What the conditions apply to

Eligibility has a different meaning in each arrangement. For cryptocurrency poker funding, it concerns which account options are available. In NFT Crusade, the requirement applied to characters used to assemble a squad. For the streaming deal, the announced benefit concerned eligible exchange customers in the specified markets. The conditions belong to different parts of the products, despite the shared association with crypto.

This also separates a whole service from an individual feature. Night Crows was described as including optional blockchain assets, while NFT Crusade required qualifying characters. The streaming agreement set out a benefit for particular customers, rather than describing every subscriber’s relationship with the services. The scope of each arrangement follows its stated requirements, giving the business connection a concrete shape.

A cryptocurrency funding option, a character asset, and a subscription benefit therefore tell us different things about entertainment. Each has its own function and conditions. Describing those precisely keeps the underlying activity visible: what players do, what a game feature uses, and what access a business agreement provides.

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