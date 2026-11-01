Supertanker Hits Mine, Catches Fire Near Strait of Hormuz

(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Saturday that a supertanker struck a mine in a hazardous area east of the Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion and a fire on board.



In a statement, the IRGC said the incident occurred as the vessel was navigating through the area, but did not disclose the tanker’s identity or report whether anyone had been injured.



The force cautioned ships operating in the region against entering unsafe sections of the strait and called on vessels crossing the waterway to keep their tracking systems activated.



The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with strikes against Israel and US assets across the region. A ceasefire agreement was subsequently reached in April.



Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18 concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, efforts to put the agreement into effect have remained stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strategic waterway.

MENAFN01112026000045018846ID1111898656