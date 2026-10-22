What Is eplanet TV? Inside a New Financial Media Platform Built for MENA

Financial markets do not suffer from a lack of information. News, charts, opinions and market updates appear every minute. The harder part is understanding what matters, why markets are moving and which developments deserve attention.

That is the space eplanet TV was created to address.

Built for financial audiences with a strong focus on the MENA region, eplanet TV combines market news, analysis, financial education, expert interviews and original programming. The idea is straightforward: make complex financial topics easier to follow and connect audiences with experienced professionals who understand the markets.

The platform covers trading and financial markets while also looking at the people, technologies and trends changing the industry. Traders, analysts, educators, IBs, fintech professionals and other market participants all form part of that conversation.

To know more about eplanet TV you can visit their website.

eplanet TV is building a financial media platform focused on markets, education and industry voices across MENA.

Alt Text: eplanet TV financial media platform in MENA

Taking Financial Media to Forex Expo Dubai 2026

That approach was visible at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, where eplanet TV took its coverage outside the studio and into one of the region’s major financial industry events.

Across two days at Dubai World Trade Centre, the eplanet TV team conducted more than 80 interviews, resulting in around seven hours of conversations with people working across the financial sector.

The interviews covered more than market movements. They explored trading, technology, education, the changing role of IBs, financial media and the direction of the industry itself.

For eplanet TV, the Expo was also an opportunity to bring different parts of the financial community into the same conversation. Instead of simply reporting on what happened at the event, the team focused on the people behind those developments and the ideas likely to influence what comes next.

More about eplanet TV at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 :

Caption: eplanet TV speaking with financial industry professionals during Forex Expo Dubai 2026.

Why eplanet TV’s Presence at Forex Expo Dubai 2026 Matters

For eplanet TV, participating in Forex Expo Dubai 2026 was more than an opportunity to cover a major financial event. It was a chance to demonstrate its media production capabilities, connect with industry professionals, and strengthen its position as an emerging financial media platform focused on the MENA region.

One of the most important aspects of the event was the opportunity to showcase eplanet TV’s ability to produce professional financial content outside its studios. Conducting interviews in a busy exhibition environment requires an experienced production team, technical capabilities, and the ability to engage with industry experts on relevant topics. With more than 80 interviews conducted over two days, eplanet TV demonstrated its capacity to manage large-scale content production while maintaining a focus on meaningful industry conversations.

The interviews also provided direct access to professionals working across the Forex and financial services industries. By speaking with traders, analysts, educators, introducing brokers, and fintech representatives, eplanet TV captured different perspectives on market developments, emerging technologies, trading education, and the future of the industry. These conversations create opportunities to bring practical experience and professional insights to a wider audience.

The event was particularly relevant to eplanet TV’s ambitions in MENA. While international financial news is widely available, audiences across the region also need more high-quality content that reflects their local markets, languages, business environments, and financial interests. An Arabic-first financial media platform can help address this gap by connecting global financial developments with regional perspectives.

Forex Expo Dubai also created valuable networking opportunities. Meeting financial companies, market experts, content creators, and potential media partners in person helped eplanet TV expand its professional network and explore opportunities for future interviews, collaborations, and original programming.

Ultimately, the exhibition brought together three important elements of eplanet TV’s development: demonstrating professional production capabilities, building relationships with financial industry voices, and responding to the growing need for locally relevant financial content across MENA. It was an opportunity to show what the platform can produce today while laying the groundwork for broader industry coverage and future collaborations.

About eplanet TV

eplanet TV is a financial media platform focused on making financial markets and emerging trends easier to understand. Through market coverage, expert analysis, education, interviews and original programming, it gives audiences access to relevant financial information and experienced industry voices.

With a strong focus on MENA and an Arabic-first approach, eplanet TV is developing a financial media ecosystem that connects market information with the people and conversations shaping the industry.

MENAFN22102026007247015538ID1111849520