Buket Altınçelep

Ph.D. Candidate in Global Governance and Human Security, UMass Boston

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I am currently a Boston-based consultant and PhD candidate specializing in environmental governance, climate policy, institutional change, and peacebuilding. With a track record spanning global institutions across different sectors, I bring interdisciplinary research, policy insight, and real-world coordination experience to high-stakes projects. My experience includes monitoring and evaluation, project portfolio review, project management, stakeholder engagement, and multicultural team leadership. I have led sustainability initiatives, co-authored evaluation toolkit, and organized campus-wide SDG programs adopted in over 70 countries. Valuing strategic communication and social impact, my work centers not only on analyzing global challenges but also on building practical, impact-driven solutions that bridge research, strategy, and social transformation.

–present PhD Candidate in Global Governance and Human Security, UMass Boston

2023 Middle East Technical University, Master's of Science in International Relations

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