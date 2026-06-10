Finland Moves Toward Legal Shift Allowing Nuclear Weapons Transit in Crises

(MENAFN) Finland’s parliamentary defense committee has approved a legislative proposal that would permit the transport of nuclear weapons into the country during crisis situations, in what officials describe as an effort to reinforce national security and strengthen NATO’s deterrence posture, according to reports.



The committee’s majority backed the government-backed initiative to revise current laws, as announced by the parliament’s communications unit and cited by public broadcaster.



Under the proposed changes, a provision in the Nuclear Energy Act that currently bans the import, production, possession, and use of nuclear explosives would be removed. In its place, nuclear weapons-related restrictions would be transferred into the criminal code, alongside a specific exemption allowing the transit of nuclear arms under exceptional crisis conditions.



Lawmakers behind the proposal argued that the adjustment would bring Finland’s legal framework closer to those of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. They also said the move would help strengthen deterrence capabilities amid growing security concerns related to Russia’s actions in the region.

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