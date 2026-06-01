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Türkiye's Q1 2026 GDP Grows 2.5 Percent
(MENAFN) Türkiye's economy expanded 2.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, official data revealed Monday — falling short of market expectations and marking a deceleration from the prior quarter's pace.
Gross domestic product, measured by the chain-linked volume index, grew 2.5% in the January–March period against the same quarter a year earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The reading trailed analyst forecasts of 2.7% and slowed considerably from the 3.4% growth recorded in the preceding quarter.
In nominal terms, GDP surged 35.7% year-on-year to 16.99 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $389.6 billion — at current prices.
The information and communication sector led all industries with the strongest annual growth, posting a 9.5% rise in value added. Other service activities followed at 5.2%, with agriculture, forestry, and fishing expanding 4.6%. Trade, transportation, accommodation, and food services grew 3.7%, while financial and insurance activities and construction rose 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Real estate activities added 3%, and professional, administrative, and support service activities climbed 1.9%. Public administration, education, human health, and social work rounded out the sectoral picture with 1.8% growth, while taxes less subsidies on products increased 2%.
A notable drag on the overall figure came from the industrial sector, which contracted 0.8% over the period.
On the demand side, household final consumption expenditure rose 4.8% year-on-year, while government final consumption expenditure increased 2.1%. Gross fixed capital formation climbed 3%. Trade data presented a more challenging picture, with exports of goods and services declining sharply by 12.7% year-on-year, while imports fell 2%.
Gross domestic product, measured by the chain-linked volume index, grew 2.5% in the January–March period against the same quarter a year earlier, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat). The reading trailed analyst forecasts of 2.7% and slowed considerably from the 3.4% growth recorded in the preceding quarter.
In nominal terms, GDP surged 35.7% year-on-year to 16.99 trillion Turkish liras — equivalent to $389.6 billion — at current prices.
The information and communication sector led all industries with the strongest annual growth, posting a 9.5% rise in value added. Other service activities followed at 5.2%, with agriculture, forestry, and fishing expanding 4.6%. Trade, transportation, accommodation, and food services grew 3.7%, while financial and insurance activities and construction rose 3.5% and 3.2%, respectively. Real estate activities added 3%, and professional, administrative, and support service activities climbed 1.9%. Public administration, education, human health, and social work rounded out the sectoral picture with 1.8% growth, while taxes less subsidies on products increased 2%.
A notable drag on the overall figure came from the industrial sector, which contracted 0.8% over the period.
On the demand side, household final consumption expenditure rose 4.8% year-on-year, while government final consumption expenditure increased 2.1%. Gross fixed capital formation climbed 3%. Trade data presented a more challenging picture, with exports of goods and services declining sharply by 12.7% year-on-year, while imports fell 2%.
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