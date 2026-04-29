“Bloom” The New Contemporary Classical Piano Album From Gina Leneé

MENAFN - GetNews) After a long hiatus, award-winning composer and pianist Gina Leneé, announces the release of her ninth solo piano album,“Bloom.”

“Bloom,” Gina's first album release since 2019's“Revealed,” was recorded at Piano Haven Studios in Sedona, AZ, with sound engineer Joe Bongiorno. The elegant, melodic music on this 10-track solo piano album takes the listener on a journey through surrender, resilience, and renewal and reflects the quiet strength required to rise again after life's most difficult seasons. Succinctly, the music on“Bloom” reflects the luminous resilience of the human spirit.







Leneé says,“Bloom” is a deeply personal project, and I can't wait for you to hear it.”

Gina began playing piano at age four and developed an instinctive musical voice early in life. She composes primarily by ear, often committing melodies to memory and form as they unfold at the piano, allowing emotion and intuition to guide the creative process.

Earlier in her recording career, Gina collaborated with legendary producer Will Ackerman, founder of Windham Hill Records, and Grammy®-winning engineer Tom Eaton, who produced and engineered her albums“Red Diamonds” and“Revealed.” These recordings also featured a remarkable group of musicians including Premik Russell Tubbs, Charlie Bisharat, Jeff Oster, Eugene Friesen, Jeff Haynes, Michael Manring, Jill Haley, Will Ackerman, and Noah Wilding.

Leneé's music is known overall for expressive lyricism, evocative storytelling, and the ability to move audiences across cultures and generations. Gina has performed internationally in Austria, Germany, New York City, Atlanta, Georgia, Washington State, and the Bahamas as a featured artist aboard the Audiosyncracy at Sea concert cruises. She has also performed extensively throughout California, where she continues to share her music through concerts, special events, and intimate listening experiences.

Her 2026 concert appearances include performances in Sedona, AZ, Spain, and additional international destinations where audiences continue to discover the emotional power and beauty of her music. Through every performance and recording, Gina Leneé creates music that reminds listeners of the quiet courage within the human spirit – music that rises, restores, and ultimately blooms.

“Bloom” is available on all digital platforms as well as a physical CD:

Gina says, "I hope my music inspires you to think about who and what matters most to you: Your dreams, desires, passions. Born in different parts of the world, with different families, beliefs, dreams and abilities, we only look different on the outside. We're all under the same sky."