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Belgian Companies Regard Türkiye as Core Part of European Value Chains
(MENAFN) Belgian businesses regard Türkiye as a deeply embedded pillar of European economic supply chains, the country's top diplomat in Ankara said Monday, as Belgium prepares to dispatch one of its most high-profile trade delegations to date — led by Queen Mathilde — next month.
Ambassador Hendrik Van de Velde said the two economies operate within value chains that are "fully integrated," noting that European markets account for more than half of Türkiye's total economic activity.
His remarks set the stage for the Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye, scheduled for May 10–14, with engagements spanning both Istanbul and Ankara. The delegation, operating under the patronage of Queen Mathilde, is expected to draw approximately 450 participants, including roughly 250 senior business executives — signaling the scale of bilateral ambition behind the visit.
The mission's agenda spans five strategic sectors: pharmaceuticals, logistics, sustainable energy, digital transformation, and defense and aviation cooperation. On the diplomatic front, Belgian officials anticipate the signing of bilateral agreements in air transport, social security, agriculture, and healthcare during the visit.
Türkiye's defense industry featured prominently in Van de Velde's assessment. He noted the sector has undergone a dramatic expansion over the past decade, evolving into a key engine of the Turkish economy. The delegation, coordinating with Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency, has lined up visits to three of the country's flagship defense manufacturers: drone-maker Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and electronics giant Aselsan.
Van de Velde acknowledged that Belgian firms in the sector tend to operate at a smaller scale than their Turkish counterparts, but stressed that Belgium's specialized space and aviation cluster holds strong potential for alignment with Türkiye's expanding manufacturing base.
The economic stakes underlying the mission are substantial. Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at approximately €13 billion ($15.2 billion), with Belgium ranking fifth among EU member states in total trade volume with Türkiye — a position that underscores the depth of existing commercial ties.
Looking ahead, Van de Velde highlighted the importance of greater foreign direct investment (FDI) predictability as a catalyst for sustained long-term cooperation. He framed the partnership in geographic and strategic terms, describing Belgium as a critical eurozone hub and Türkiye as an indispensable transit corridor bridging Asia, Europe, and Africa.
Ambassador Hendrik Van de Velde said the two economies operate within value chains that are "fully integrated," noting that European markets account for more than half of Türkiye's total economic activity.
His remarks set the stage for the Belgian Economic Mission to Türkiye, scheduled for May 10–14, with engagements spanning both Istanbul and Ankara. The delegation, operating under the patronage of Queen Mathilde, is expected to draw approximately 450 participants, including roughly 250 senior business executives — signaling the scale of bilateral ambition behind the visit.
The mission's agenda spans five strategic sectors: pharmaceuticals, logistics, sustainable energy, digital transformation, and defense and aviation cooperation. On the diplomatic front, Belgian officials anticipate the signing of bilateral agreements in air transport, social security, agriculture, and healthcare during the visit.
Türkiye's defense industry featured prominently in Van de Velde's assessment. He noted the sector has undergone a dramatic expansion over the past decade, evolving into a key engine of the Turkish economy. The delegation, coordinating with Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency, has lined up visits to three of the country's flagship defense manufacturers: drone-maker Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and electronics giant Aselsan.
Van de Velde acknowledged that Belgian firms in the sector tend to operate at a smaller scale than their Turkish counterparts, but stressed that Belgium's specialized space and aviation cluster holds strong potential for alignment with Türkiye's expanding manufacturing base.
The economic stakes underlying the mission are substantial. Bilateral trade between the two countries stands at approximately €13 billion ($15.2 billion), with Belgium ranking fifth among EU member states in total trade volume with Türkiye — a position that underscores the depth of existing commercial ties.
Looking ahead, Van de Velde highlighted the importance of greater foreign direct investment (FDI) predictability as a catalyst for sustained long-term cooperation. He framed the partnership in geographic and strategic terms, describing Belgium as a critical eurozone hub and Türkiye as an indispensable transit corridor bridging Asia, Europe, and Africa.
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