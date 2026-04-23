Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA) Releases Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Into The Indian Ocean At Naäma Beach Villas & Spa To Monitors Behaviour & Migratory Patterns

Fujairah, United Arab Emirates: The Fujairah Environment Authority (FEA), in cooperation with the Fujairah Research Centre, has released three green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) of varying sizes and ages back into their natural habitats, following their rescue in Fujairah by the Joint Marine Biodiversity Team - formed by the Fujairah Environment Authority and the Fujairah Research Centre - and their subsequent rehabilitation at the Fujairah Research Centre's laboratories. The release took place in the morning during calm and low tides on the pristine beach of Naäma Beach Villas & Spa. The three green sea turtles were named during the release ceremony and given the names Emirates, Al Aqah and Naäma before their release from the beach as they waded into the soft tidal waves, before taking a breath and diving beneath the soft swell.

The initiative forms part of a joint research project, funded by Atlantis The Palm Group, to study turtle behaviour and track migration patterns. Tracking sensors have been fitted to the released turtles to monitor their routes through the marine environment and identify their preferred nesting grounds - data that will underpin evidence-based conservation strategies and scientific research into the behavioural dynamics of endangered species within their natural habitats.

The project aims to generate high-quality data in support of marine conservation and habitat restoration, as part of an integrated framework and strategic plan for Fujairah's marine environment. The plan begins with the rehabilitation of sea turtle sites through coral reef cultivation, undertaken in partnership with leading international organisations and with the participation of volunteers from the local community, in a manner that achieves ecological balance and safeguards the region's unique marine life.

Of the world's seven remaining sea turtle species, five are found in the waters of the United Arab Emirates. The hawksbill turtle is the only species known to nest annually along the country's western coast; along the entire eastern coast, by contrast, only three verified nesting records have ever been documented - none currently known in Fujairah.

In a statement on the occasion, Her Excellency Aseela Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the Fujairah Environment Authority, said that the Sea Turtle Protection Project forms part of FEA's integrated efforts to safeguard the Emirate of Fujairah's distinctive biodiversity, within the framework of its strategic plans and flagship initiatives, and in cooperation with a range of strategic partners from both the public and private sectors. Her Excellency reaffirmed FEA's commitment to delivering projects that give effect to the vision of the UAE's wise leadership for the protection of Fujairah's environment and the preservation of its natural resources - advancing the goals of sustainable development and enriching the biodiversity and aquatic life that play an active role in maintaining the ecological balance of the Emirate's marine environment.

This initiative, conducted in collaboration with the Fujairah Research Centre and funded by Atlantis The Palm, aims to generate high-quality data to support marine conservation efforts.

The release site was selected for its proximity to Fujairah's marine protected areas, and in recognition of the environmental work of Naäma Beach Villas & Spa - one of the Emirate's foremost tourist destinations in its support for environmental activities and initiatives, and an active partner of the Environment Authority and other competent entities in protecting sea turtle nesting sites along Fujairah's shores and preserving its marine life.

FEA reminds the public that three toll-free hotlines – 800TURTLE, 800 887853, and 800368 – are available for reporting stranded, sick, or injured sea turtles in Fujairah. Calls are routed by the competent authorities to the specialist teams at the Fujairah Environment Authority and the Fujairah Research Centre, ensuring a prompt and timely response and the successful rescue of affected sea turtles.

About Näama Beach Villas & Spa:

Nestled between the Hajar Mountains and the Indian Ocean in Fujairah, just 90 minutes from Dubai, Näama Beach Villas & Spa is an independently owned resort redefining luxury through soulful design and intentional experiences. With 44 private villas, each featuring a personal pool, garden, and dedicated butler, Näama offers a grounded sense of escape rooted in nature, privacy, and sincere hospitality. The resort's holistic wellness offerings-anchored by Merana Spa-combined with locally inspired dining and immersive activities, create a sanctuary where guests are invited to pause, reconnect, and exhale.