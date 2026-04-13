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Natalia López-Hornickel

Natalia López-Hornickel


2026-04-13 07:04:44
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Postdoctoral researcher, Department of Education, University of Bath
Profile Articles Activity

I hold a PhD in Advanced Quantitative Methods, and I am a Research Associate at the International Study Centre (ISC) for the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study (ICCS), Department of Education, University of Bath.
My areas of interest are gender attitudes, citizenship education, work trajectories, and quantitative social research methodologies.
About my background, I hold a Master's in Research in Advanced Quantitative Methods (U. of Bath), a Diplome in Intersectional Perspective, Gender and Public Policies (U. Mayor, Chile), a Master's degree in Sociology, & I am a Sociologist from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Experience
  • 2026–present Research Associate, International Study Centre for ICCS, Department of Education at University of Bath
Education
  • 2026 University of Bath, PhD in Education
  • 2022 University of Bath, MRes in Advanced Quantitative Methods in Social Sciences

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