Natalia López-Hornickel

I hold a PhD in Advanced Quantitative Methods, and I am a Research Associate at the International Study Centre (ISC) for the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study (ICCS), Department of Education, University of Bath. My areas of interest are gender attitudes, citizenship education, work trajectories, and quantitative social research methodologies. About my background, I hold a Master's in Research in Advanced Quantitative Methods (U. of Bath), a Diplome in Intersectional Perspective, Gender and Public Policies (U. Mayor, Chile), a Master's degree in Sociology, & I am a Sociologist from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

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